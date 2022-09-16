Search

16 Sept 2022

Djavan Anderson in line for first start for Oxford against MK Dons

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 5:13 PM

Djavan Anderson could make his full debut for Oxford when the U’s host MK Dons at  the Kassam Stadium.

The Dutch wing-back joined Karl Robinson’s side on a one-year deal from Lazio on deadline day and came off the bench in the 75th minute of their loss to Plymouth.

Steve Seddon should be back in the line-up after returning from injury earlier this week, with Cameron Brannagan set to hit a double-century of appearances for the U’s.

Sam Baldock and Josh Murphy, meanwhile, are still a few weeks away from a return.

Liam Manning will hope to avoid a third straight loss after his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Bolton in midweek.

That match saw midfielder Josh McEachran return from a muscle injury, his first appearance since the opening day.

Ethan Robson, however, will not be available after suffering a groin injury the club has said “isn’t deemed too serious”, with Manning expecting a return in a few weeks’ time.

Mo Eisa and and Tennai Watson continue to work their way back from injury.

Local News

