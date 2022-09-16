Watford wait on fitness of Ismaila Sarr ahead of Sunderland clash

Watford will assess Ismaila Sarr ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland.
The 24-year-old midfielder was brought off after 30 minutes of the Hornets’ 2-0 defeat to Blackburn in midweek with an ankle injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature at the weekend.
Defender Kortney Hause will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the match, having missed Tuesday’s game with an ankle sprain.
Forward Jeremy Ngakia also suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday and will be out for a longer period of time.
Sunderland are likely to be without Ellis Simms for the trip to Vicarage Road.
The 21-year-old striker was brought off 37 minutes into their 3-0 victory over Reading in midweek having suffered a toe injury, and recent scans have come back “inconclusive”.
Fellow forward Ross Stewart remains out for the next six weeks with a thigh injury.
Defenders Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin are also sidelined.
