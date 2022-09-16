Ben Heneghan to miss Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday will still be without Ben Heneghan for the visit of Ipswich.

The defender has returned to training following a hamstring injury but is not ready to return this weekend.

Dennis Adeniran is still occupying the treatment room with a knee injury and faces several more weeks out.

Boss Darren Moore has plenty of options as they look to build on a promising start to the campaign.

Cameron Burgess is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich.

The defender suffered a number of facial fractures during the midweek win against Bristol Rovers and requires surgery.

Cameron Humphreys has a quad injury that will keep him out of this weekend’s match but he should be involved in next week’s Papa Johns Trophy game.

Sone Aluko is also out with a knee injury.