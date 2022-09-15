Tributes as Roger Federer announces retirement – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.
Roger Federer walked away.
Alan Shearer had a laugh.
What a goal!
Manchester City’s players celebrated their late win.
Ruben Dias modelled Portugal’s new kit.
Neil Warnock had his say.
Stuart Broad reflected on England’s Test match summer.
British Cycling backtracked.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.