Tate mulling step up in trip with Royal Aclaim

James Tate may look to step Royal Aclaim up to six furlongs following the filly’s third in the Group Three Prix du Petit Couvert at ParisLongchamp.

The lightly-raced sprinter made an immediate impression when downing the subsequent dual Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power on debut and despite missing over a year with injury, she proved she retained all her ability with taking victories at Bath and in the Listed City Walls Stakes at York this term.

The nature of the latter of those triumphs was enough to see her thrust into Group One company and she was sent off the 5-2 favourite for her return to the Knavesmire in the Nunthorpe.

However, she could only finish fifth behind the thriving Highfield Princess and sights were immediately lowered for her next outing on the continent.

👑ROYAL ACLAIM👑 finishes 🥉in the Group 3 Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert on Arc Trial Day @francegalop Longchamp for James Tate & Sheik Juma Dalmook al Maktoum The daughter of @NatStudStallion Aclaim was a brzup grad from @Tattersalls1766 @EquineWc to Rabbah BS 🥉🥉🥉 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vk8EowjOrx — Breeze Up Sales (@BrzUps) September 11, 2022

She stayed on nicely for a place on the podium in the French capital when encountering soft ground for the first time and her handler is now toying with the idea of a step up in trip for races at the back-end of the season as the daughter of Aclaim continues her on-track education.

“She ran well and finished third,” said Tate. “There was a bit of a draw bias as can often be on the straight course at Longchamp, the first and second were drawn one and two, so that probably didn’t help us.

“We didn’t win so we’ve had to come home and have a little rethink and we may step her up to six furlongs next time.

“If we were looking to step up to six, there is a six-furlong race in Ireland in a week or so, the Renaissance Stakes (Curragh, September 25) and there is also a Group Three at Ascot (Bengough Stakes) on October 1 and then there is the British Champions Sprint at Ascot (October 15) later in the year.

“But at the same time, if it turned up very soft we probably wouldn’t take part.

“She’s still a very inexperienced sprinter, she’s only run five times and is still learning on the job. Fingers crossed when she’s had 30 runs like Highfield Princess, she might be able to match her.”