Search

15 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Dean Smith not happy with Norwich display despite win over Bristol City

Dean Smith not happy with Norwich display despite win over Bristol City

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 11:50 PM

Norwich coach Dean Smith was more pleased with the result than the performance after watching his side edge past Bristol City 3-2 at Carrow Road.

A sixth successive Championship win consolidated the Canaries’ second position in the table, but they made hard work of it after going 2-0 up early on and Smith admitted his side were below their best against what he labelled brave opponents.

“I am disappointed with our performance tonight but I have not lost sight of the fact that it is another three points, that is the most important thing,” he said.

“The lads have got a winning mentality at the moment and that’s something we need to harness as we go forward.

“Bristol City have been in good form themselves and were the bravest side we have faced so far this season. They were prepared to go three for three with us at the back.

“Teemu (Pukki) got through twice to put us two up and I thought for the first 20-25 minutes we played well but they moved the ball around really well and for the rest of the half we didn’t get close enough to the ball, we didn’t get in their faces and put in the hard yards you need to in this division.

“They made it difficult for us although I must say there was a definite foul on Max Aarons in the lead-up to their second goal.

“There were a lot of unforced errors out there from both teams, and there were a lot of things that the players could have done better, but hopefully they can learn from this and keep developing as a team.

“It was one of those games that was probably entertaining to watch – but tested the nerves of both coaches.”

Norwich rode their luck in the first half to move 2-0 up before the visitors deservedly pulled one back just before the break.

Pukki opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Dan Bentley and headed into an unguarded net after a free-kick from deep was missed by Kal Naismith.

Midway through the half Naismith coughed up possession in midfield, allowing Pukki to latch on to Aaron Ramsey’s through ball and coolly slide the ball home.

Tommy Conway reduced the arrears in the 44th minute by heading home a Nahki Wells cross but the game looked over after 65 minutes when Josh Sargent made it six for the season by nodding in a corner.

Substitute Antoine Semenyo made it 3-2 in the 77th minute but the visitors could not find an equaliser.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson felt his side were unlucky to come away empty handed.

“I certainly think we should have got something out of the game,” he said.

“Once again we have scored two goals away from home but this time it was not enough.

“I was pleased with the tenacity we showed after going 2-0 down, even though our delivery into the box was not as good as it should have been towards the end.

“But the bottom line is you can’t afford to gift sides goals like we did tonight, and it’s not the first time it has happened this season, but that’s life.

“It’s a disappointing result but I think we have shown enough quality against a good Norwich side to make other teams wary of us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media