Michael Duff says Barnsley need to be more ruthless after Port Vale draw

Barnsley boss Michael Duff called for his team to have more ruthlessness as they were pegged back to a 1-1 draw against Port Vale.

Luke Thomas should have put the home side in front in the 34th minute when he was found on the edge of the six-yard-box by Conor McCarthy, but his effort flew over the crossbar.

The deadlock was broken two minutes before the break by Reds’ defender Liam Kitching, who met a cross from Jordan Williams to power a header past Jack Stevens and give his side the lead.

But Ellis Harrison equalised for Vale in the 83rd minute, meeting Gavin Massey’s cross and heading low past Collins.

Barnsley head coach Duff said: “The game should’ve been put to bed.

“First half really good, second half we were keeping the ball for the sake of keeping the ball.

“We did enough to win the game, but we need to be more ruthless.

“If it had been 3-0 with 10 minutes to go there would’ve been no complaints, but credit to Port Vale. If they’d been offered a point before the game, I’m sure Darrell (Clarke) would’ve taken it.”

On Kitching’s performance and goal, Duff said: “He was excellent. He also created a really good chance for Devante Cole in the second half. He’s been positive around the place as well and it’s been reflective in his performances.

“He’s got energy and front-foot thinking, long may it continue.”

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke hailed the togetherness of his side.

“It’s a very good point, We created quite a few good chances during the game,” Clarke said.

“They are a threat; they’ve just beaten Sheffield Wednesday 2-0. We did ourselves justice.

“The group is very much together. Players have been coming in, players have been getting minutes up and we’ll work accordingly to that.

“We’re in a newer division, a higher division. We’ll keep adapting, we’ll keep improving and working away.

“We could have won it at the end, the impact of the substitutions was very good. It gives us that flexibility to be able to change things.

“If we’re complaining and moaning about getting a point at Barnsley, we’re in a bit of trouble.

“They’re a team that are going to be in the top half at the end of the season, but we’re competing and holding our own.”