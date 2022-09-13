Blackburn team spirit delights Jon Dahl Tomasson as Watford are swept aside

Jon Dahl Tomasson hailed the togetherness of Blackburn as they put in a complete team performance to ease past Watford 2-0.

Rovers returned to winning ways by totally bossing the Hornets, maintaining the intensity throughout the game.

Their dominance was turned into three points with first Blackburn goals for Ryan Hedges, who converted a Tyrhys Dolan cross late in the first half, and Dominic Hyam when he volleyed home at the far post to settle the game in the 82nd minute.

The intensity never relented from Rovers, who ended a run of two consecutive home defeats. And Tomasson said his team made Ewood a difficult place to come.

He said: “It was a fantastic result. I think if you look at the first 10 minutes, we had three shots on goal, we were creating chances, we were dominant in the first half, and scored a great goal with one or two touches, against a side who should be one of the favourites to go up. They have plenty of good players who have played Premier League.

“In the second half, it was good to see we were dangerous from set-pieces, scoring a goal. When you play against good players, and Watford have very good players, you have to be very focused and concentrate for 90 minutes.

“All the boys were that. We created chances in the second half and were dangerous with those transition moments. They didn’t have a lot of shots on goal.

“We said that it should be difficult to come to Ewood Park. Today it was difficult and you saw that spirit and togetherness.”

Watford haven’t won away this season and never looked like changing that. Rob Edwards conceded Blackburn deserved their win and criticised a ‘lack of spirit’.

He said: “Didn’t start well, lost too many duels. That was really evident. Blackburn were sharper onto a lot of first and second balls than we were.

“When we did have the ball, we weren’t good enough with it. We weren’t able to break their pressure and counter-pressing and that made for a really difficult evening, especially in the first half.

“There was a lack of spirit and fight in that first half especially and it’s something that we have to rectify really quickly. No-one at any level is good enough to just turn up and win a football match and we certainly are not, so we have to earn the right.

“They are disappointed and there’s one or two people voicing their opinions as well, which is good because you need that. I don’t want silence in there. We need to see a reaction.

“Blackburn were well worthy of the win.”