Search

14 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Portsmouth march on with victory over Burton

Portsmouth march on with victory over Burton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:10 PM

Portsmouth made it six League One wins in a row as a Sam Hughes own goal and Colby Bishop’s late strike sealed a 2-0 win at struggling Burton.

Hughes was unlucky to see Marlon Pack’s low cross skew past his own keeper just before the hour mark and Bishop made the points safe four minutes from time with a deadly finish from Owen Dale’s right-wing cross.

The defeat ensured Dino Maamria started his tenure at Burton on a losing note after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s resignation.

Portsmouth set out at a blistering pace looking to extend their winning run and keep the pressure on pacesetters Ipswich.

Ronan Curtis saw his close-range header clawed away by returning Albion goalkeeper Ben Garratt before Tottenham loanee Dane Scarlett fizzed a low shot just wide of the target.

Dale also saw a curling effort deflect wide of the target as Pompey looked to make their pressure pay but Albion’s defence refused to yield.

Substitute Sam Winnall went closest for Albion, heading just over from a Tom Hamer long throw.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media