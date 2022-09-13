Search

13 Sept 2022

Walsall end losing run with home draw against Colchester

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:00 PM

Frank Nouble scored his first league goal in almost 18 months as Colchester collected their first away point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Walsall.

Nouble punished lax defending to fire the U’s ahead early in the League Two contest.

But Tom Knowles’ first Walsall goal ensured the Saddlers avoided a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Colchester led inside two minutes as, with the hosts appealing in vain for offside, Nouble latched on to Beryly Lubala’s ball over the top to scuff past Owen Evans.

That proved the only shot on target of a poor first half but the second was much more entertaining.

Half-time Saddlers substitute Jacob Maddox had an instant impact as his driving run set up Danny Johnson to force U’s keeper Kieran O’Hara into his first save.

Colchester’s Kwesi Appiah wasted a great chance before Walsall levelled after 61 minutes with a lightning break as Johnson set Knowles away to drill a fine finish across O’Hara.

Johnson sliced another decent chance wide and the Saddlers almost won it in stoppage time but O’Hara tipped over Donervon Daniels’ shot.

