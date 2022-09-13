Search

13 Sept 2022

Holloway Boy on course for return, as Burke looks to Newmarket

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 5:30 PM

Holloway Boy could return to action in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday week.

A surprise winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on his racecourse debut, Karl Burke’s juvenile proved that effort was no fluke when runner-up to Marbaan in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Burke had hoped to run the Ulysses colt in last week’s Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, but after missing that engagement, he could now head to the Rowley Mile.

“He just had a dirty scope and he’s too valuable a horse to risk,” Burke said on Tuesday.

“He’ll have an entry in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket next Thursday, subject to his scopes, but he seems really well now. He had a canter this morning and will work at the end of the week.

“I’d been keen to run him next week if we can. He is in the Dewhurst, which would be a fairly big jump at this stage, so the Group Three over seven furlongs would be ideal I think.”

Holloway Boy is set to be part of a strong team of Burke-trained juveniles bound for the Cambridgeshire meeting, with both Marshman and Swingalong in line for Group One tilts.

Marshman is a leading contender for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes after finishing second in the Gimcrack at York, while Lowther heroine Swingalong is booked for the Cheveley Park Stakes.

Burk added: “Marshman has had a nice, easy time really since the Gimcrack and put on a few kilos, so he needed a bit of work this morning and he’ll have a good piece on Friday or Saturday. That should put him spot on then for next week.

“We’re very excited. One or two of the fancied horses seem to be dropping by the wayside, so I’m hoping we can get there.

“I think he’s a very good horse. Physically he’s put a bit of weight and a bit of muscle on – he looks in great shape.

“Swingalong worked this morning and again she’ll do her final piece of work at the weekend.

“She looks in great form and goes there with a good chance I think.”

