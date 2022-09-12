Search

12 Sept 2022

Barrow boss Pete Wild will hope to pick from unchanged squad against Doncaster

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 7:06 PM

Barrow boss Pete Wild will hope to pick from an unchanged squad as his side look to return to winning ways at home to Doncaster.

The Cumbrians’ strong start to the season ran aground last time out when they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Northampton at Sixfields.

Summer signing Richie Bennett is likely to be their only absentee as he continues to battle back from a pre-season injury.

Wild could turn to young defender Pawel Zuk who impressed recently in the EFL Trophy but missed out on the trip to Northampton.

Doncaster winger Jon Taylor could make a long-awaited return to the Rovers starting line-up for the trip to the north west.

Taylor came on as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Mansfield last time out, having recently returned from nine months out due to injury.

Boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed that two unnamed players who picked up knocks in the defeat to the Stags will be fit.

Striker Josh Andrews (tendonitis) and defender Tom Anderson (back) both remain doubtful after missing out in recent weeks.

Local News

