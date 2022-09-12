Ajax coach hopes to take tips from former boss Erik Ten Hag against Liverpool

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder expects his side to encounter a storm against Liverpool at Anfield but hopes he can take some tips from former boss Erik Ten Hag to help his side cope.

Last week Jurgen Klopp’s side were humiliated 4-1 by Napoli in their Group A opener, a match the Reds manager described as the worst performance of his tenure.

With last weekend’s Premier League matches postponed after the death of the Queen, the players have been waiting almost a week for competitive action and Schreuder expects a response in front of their own fans.

“Yeah we expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try and play our own game,” he said.

“You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don’t have it it is going to be difficult, especially one on one.”

Schreuder’s predecessor Ten Hag has already recorded a victory over Liverpool this season as the new Manchester United manager and the current Ajax boss studied that performance as part of their preparations.

“I have looked at the match what they did. There are certain things they did that are applicable to us from the Manchester United match,” he added.