Fellowes looking towards Dewhurst, after ground dashed Marbaan hopes

Charlie Fellowes will train Marbaan with the Darley Dewhurst Stakes in mind as he attempts to finish the season on a high with his talented youngster.

The son of Oasis Dream headed to Ireland for the National Stakes having won three of his first four starts, plundering the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood in fine fashion on his previous start.

However, his first taste of Group One competition ended in disappointment and despite travelling well in the early stages of the race, he failed to respond in the soft ground when the tempo was lifted, finishing last of the six taking part beaten just over six lengths.

Fellowes and big-race pilot Jamie Spencer are willing to put that underwhelming finishing effort down to underfoot conditions and will now search for better ground as they look to give the colt one more outing this season and end the campaign on a positive.

That appears to rule out a tilt at the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere as the seven-furlong contest has been run on heavy ground in the past two years, with Fellowes highlighting Newmarket’s seven-furlong Group One Dewhurst Stakes as the place Marbaan is most likely to find ideal ground as the weather begins to turn.

“We went over there (Curragh) thinking he’d enjoy a bit of cut,” said Fellowes. “Looking at his action we felt he wouldn’t have any problem with it.

“He looked a picture and the horse he has been working with (Atrium) won at Doncaster in a very competitive mile handicap, so everything pointed towards a good run – hopefully we can put it down to ground.

“Jamie is convinced it was the ground and I’m 90 per cent sure that is all it was.

“The way he travelled throughout the race he looked to be right in the mix with two furlongs to go, he came there cruising and Jamie said as soon as he asked him to stretch and go to fourth and fifth gear the wheels spun and there was no traction there.

“He wasn’t even beaten far, it was only six lengths or so which in a Group One is not a very long way, so hopefully it was just the ground and we can now go back to the drawing board.”

On future plans he added: “The problem we have is if we think the ground is the issue, you look a bit silly going for a Lagardere, which nine times out of 10 is going to be run on soft ground. So that would put the Lagardere very much in doubt.

“It doesn’t leave us with many options and if you want seven furlongs on decent ground the best bet is the Dewhurst, but the Dewhurst is a very good race. He’s a Group Two winner and he would carry a penalty everywhere else, so there isn’t a huge amount of options for him.

“The Dewhurst would be more of an option than the Lagardere. He’s proved he handles an undulating track when winning at Goodwood, so he should have no problems with Newmarket.

“I think we’ll see how we go and train him for a Dewhurst. But if the ground was to be soft or we’re not happy with him – we would have to be absolutely over the moon with him to head there.

“He’s a nice big horse with plenty of filling out to do, it wouldn’t be a disaster if he has run his last race of the year. But I would love to get one more run into him and finish on a good note rather than a damp note like if we put him away now.”