Search

12 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

Graham Potter was convinced to join Chelsea by the club’s vision

Graham Potter was convinced to join Chelsea by the club’s vision

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 1:26 PM

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter insisted the club’s vision convinced him to join.

The 47-year-old replaced Thomas Tuchel last week after leaving Brighton.

He signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and admitted the new owners, led by chairman Todd Boehly, showed him it was the right move.

“It’s the start of a really exciting period, I think,” he told the club’s official site.

“New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do.

“Of course, the history of the club speaks for itself, but it’s about trying to create that again in our own way.”

Potter joins with Chelsea sixth in the Premier League and his first game will be Wednesday’s Champions League visit of RB Salzburg after Saturday’s trip to Fulham was postponed following the Queen’s death.

“You can create a team where the players enjoy playing, which can transmit to the supporters. Ultimately the most important connection at a club is between the team and supporters,” he said.

“We like to play in an attacking way, a balanced way, and players have to feel free to make decisions and express themselves.

“It’s about winning, creating a team which competes, is honest and works together, it’s a combination between football and human values.

“You have to understand they are human beings first, the key thing is to understand them, what motivates them and what they are like as people.

“From that come to some common ground and build relationships, communicate on a daily basis, build respect, trust and honesty, my starting point must always be the person first.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media