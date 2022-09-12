Jacob Maddox and Jonas Mukuna in line for Walsall debuts against Colchester

Jacob Maddox and Jonas Mukuna could make their Walsall debuts against Colchester after signing on free transfers last week.

Midfielder Maddox joins after leaving Vitoria Guimaraes while Mukuna spent the summer on trial with the Saddlers.

Conor Wilkinson, Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon have all been out for Walsall over the last few weeks.

Captain Donervon Daniels has missed the Saddlers’ last two games as a precaution.

Alan Judge will be hoping to be fit for Colchester.

The midfielder had been out for a month with a knee injury and was in line for a return before the weekend’s fixtures were postponed following the death of the Queen.

Frank Nouble and Freddie Sears are expected to spearhead the U’s attack after scoring in their 2-1 Papa John’s Trophy win over Brighton last time out.

Beryly Lubala impressed in the victory but may have to settle for a place on the bench.