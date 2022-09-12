Thoughts turn to Alpinista, as Rausing ticks elusive Classic box

With a huge date in Paris looming, Kirsten Rausing was delighted to fulfil a lifelong ambition on Sunday before Alpinista goes for glory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

One of the great owner-breeders, Rausing bred St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov, who is trained by Roger Varian for Bahraini owners KHK Racing. From her many achievements in the sport, it was a first British Classic as a breeder for Rausing.

Rausing told Great British Racing International: “I am thrilled and delighted. Eldar Eldarov is from such a wonderful family, one which I first got involved with when I was a schoolgirl back in the 1960s and one which just keeps on giving.

“It has always been my ambition to win an English Classic and we have gone agonisingly close a couple of times in the Epsom Derby in the past, first with Dragon Dancer, who was beaten a short head by Sir Percy, who, ironically, we now have standing here at Lanwades, and then with Fame And Glory, who was second to Sea The Stars before going on to win the Irish Derby.”

With the Classic box ticked, Rausing is turning her attention to Europe’s middle-distance championship with the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Alpinista.

The grey mare has won a remarkable five Group Ones in a row, most recently at York.

“Now that I have finally won one, I would like to look further afield with his first cousin, Alpinista, in the Arc,” Rausing said. “So far so good with her since the Yorkshire Oaks, everything seems to be going to plan.

“And then there is Zaaki, who is being aimed for the Cox Plate and made a winning comeback the other day.

“All At Sea is here at Lanwades and is in foal to Study Of Man. She has a most lovely yearling filly by Study Of Man who I am going to keep and a colt foal by Lope De Vega who is going to the (Tattersalls) December Foal sales.”