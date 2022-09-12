Search

12 Sept 2022

Hartlepool without injured captain Nicky Featherstone for Crewe visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 10:39 AM

Hartlepool will be without skipper Nicky Featherstone for the home clash with Crewe.

Featherstone suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Pools’ 1-1 draw at Colchester last time out and it is feared he sustained ligament damage. The midfielder is visiting a specialist this week to determine the extent of the problem.

Full-back Jamie Sterry was rated 50-50 to return from a foot injury against Doncaster on Saturday – a game that was postponed following the death of the Queen – so he could be available, while midfielder Callum Cooke is closing in on a comeback after tendonitis in his knee.

Forward duo Josh Umerah (ankle) and Mikael Ndjoli (hamstring) returned to training last week and will hope to be involved, while deadline-day signing Clarke Oduor may be handed a first start.

Chris Long could start for Crewe after he returned to action as a second-half substitute against Stevenage last time out.

The postponement of Saturday’s game at Grimsby has given the striker more time to overcome a minor ankle niggle and he should be pushing for a spot.

Brentford loanee Lachlan Brook is expected back in action within a fortnight after initial fears his foot injury could have kept him sidelined for six weeks.

Rio Adebisi remains out of action with a foot problem, although he has been pencilled in for the Alex’s EFL Trophy clash with Leeds later this month.

