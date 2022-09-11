Eldar Eldarov is Leger hero for Varian and Egan

Eldar Eldarov swooped late to grab Classic glory in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster.
Trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan, Eldar Eldarov had plenty to do two furlongs from home as Haskoy hit the front, with the 9-2 chance looking for a run in what was something of a messy race.
However, when Eldar Eldarov – winner of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot and fourth last time out in the Grand Prix de Paris – found his path, he picked up in fine fashion for Egan, grabbing the lead inside the final furlong to win going away by two lengths.
Haskoy, who drifted towards the far rail at one stage and seemingly impeded Giavellotto, kept on for second with 11-8 favourite New London beaten a further half a length in third.
