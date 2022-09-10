Kyprios out to continue tremendous campaign in Irish Leger

Kyprios bids to continue his faultless season by claiming Classic glory in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh on Sunday.

Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old is the new kid on the block on the staying scene this season and has so far taken it by storm.

A comeback victory over his full-sister and dual Irish Leger heroine Search For A Song in Navan’s Vintage Crop Stakes promised plenty and he predictably outclassed his rivals at Leopardstown next time out.

Kyprios has since stepped into the big time, beating staying great Stradivarius in both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup, and he will be a warm order to add to his tally.

🥊 A glorious @Goodwood_Races Cup!! The three big guns fight out a thriller with Kyprios seeing off the gallant Stradivarius & Trueshan for @Ballydoyle & Ryan Moore 🏆 G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup🏆 G1 Ascot Gold Cup🏆 G3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes🏆 Listed Vintage Crop Stakes pic.twitter.com/iZJ3yTUwrO — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 26, 2022

“He’s done nothing wrong this year,” said his rider Ryan Moore.

“A mile-six at the Curragh should suit him well, he’s an uncomplicated horse, a pleasure to ride and he’s a class horse for all these staying races.

“Everything you ask of him he comes up with an answer, puts his head down and fights.”

Kyprios could renew rivalry with his fellow Moyglare Stud-owned sibling Search For A Song, winner of the race in 2019 and 2020 but only sixth in last year’s renewal.

Moyglare’s Fiona Craig said: “Kyprios definitely runs and we’ll make a decision on ‘Search’ nearer the time, but she has to run somewhere.”

Joseph O’Brien has high hopes for his runner Raise You.

Formerly with Andrew Balding, the six-year-old has excelled at the Curragh since moving to Ireland, winning four times at Irish Headquarters.

“The Irish Leger this year is an incredibly strong race, it looks like some of the top stayers in the world are going to line up,” said O’Brien.

“Since he’s gone up in distance, particularly at the Curragh, Raise You has really taken his form to a new level this year, he’ll go there with every chance.”

Other hopefuls include William Haggas’ British raider Hamish, Paddy Twomey’s Rosscarbery and Tony Mullins-trained mare Princess Zoe.

The latter has proved no match for Kyprios the last twice, but Mullins hopes softer ground might help her at least close the gap.

He said: “We’ve no worries about the ground and some of the others do. We certainly think it’s an advantage for us to have that soft ground.

“I’d say Goodwood just didn’t suit her, but she’s had two runs at the Curragh – she won a low grade handicap and was second to the Melbourne Cup winner (Twilight Payment) last year in a Group Two.

“We’re delighted the rain has come and we just hope everything goes fine now.”