Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by the news.

Football

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

All Premier League and English Football League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

All games in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup have also been postponed this weekend.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales is also off.

Cricket

Cricket will resume on Saturday, including the men’s Test between England and South Africa and the women’s T20 between England and India.

Play between England and South Africa at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, did not take place on Friday.

Rugby Union

Following the decision by the Premiership Rugby board, #BristolBears can confirm that tonight’s fixture against Bath Rugby has been postponed. The game will now be rescheduled for Saturday, September 10th (5.30pm KO). Full details 👇 — Bristol Bears 🐻 (@BristolBears) September 9, 2022

Both games in the opening round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures on Friday night have been postponed until the weekend, while all senior rugby union scheduled in Wales this weekend will not take place.

The west country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate, plus Sale’s home clash with Northampton, have been rearranged, with the former now taking place on Saturday and the latter on Sunday.

Premiership Rugby confirmed that four matches scheduled for the weekend will go ahead as planned. Champions Leicester’s trip to Exeter, London Irish versus Worcester and Newcastle against Harlequins will take place on Saturday, along with Gloucester hosting Wasps on Sunday.

On Thursday Northampton’s game against Saracens was postponed.

The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but all other matches over the weekend will go ahead. The Super League play-offs will start, with Catalans Dragons hosting Leeds on Friday night and Huddersfield playing Salford at home on Saturday.

Golf

Statement from the DP World Tour on the BMW PGA Championship. — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 9, 2022

Play at the BMW PGA Championship will restart on Saturday morning, having been suspended on Thursday and cancelled on Friday.

Formula One

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

British racing remains in mourning today regarding the death of Her Majesty The Queen. As an ongoing mark of respect it has been determined that, alongside the cancellation of fixtures on 8 and 9 September, all racing will also be cancelled tomorrow, Saturday 10 September. pic.twitter.com/7COzAMCUnL — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) September 9, 2022

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Saturday was switched to Sunday.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The BHA also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events will continue this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5k sister event on Friday but Sunday’s half marathon will go ahead.

Cycling

A further update from the @AJBell Tour of Britain. pic.twitter.com/EVl3Wr9WRh — AJ Bell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 8, 2022

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields has been postponed after the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all the weekend’s bouts as a mark of respect.

Tennis

Our Statement on the @DavisCup Group Stage to be hosted in Glasgow 13th – 18th September Guidance for recreational venues and players during the period of National Mourning can be found at https://t.co/dWnSqHtB1M pic.twitter.com/hKA0AWufUg — LTA (@the_LTA) September 9, 2022

Next week’s Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Glasgow will go ahead, the Lawn Tennis Association has confirmed.

The group stage event featuring Great Britain, the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan is taking place at the Emirates Arena from September 13 to 18.

As a mark of respect for The Queen, there will be a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play, the national anthem will be played and the British team will wear black armbands or ribbons.

If the state funeral is scheduled during the event, the tie due to be played that day will be rearranged.