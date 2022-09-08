Stevenage waiting on Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose ahead of Sutton game

Stevenage will check on Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Sutton.

Defender Bostwick and forward Rose have both been stepping up their recovery, but did not feature in the squad for last weekend’s win at Crewe.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey should be involved again after coming straight into the side following his season-long loan move from Charlton.

Fellow new recruit David Amoo was an unused substitute as his return to action continues to be managed.

Sutton head to the Lamex Stadium seeking a third straight league win.

Centre-back Aaron Pierre could be involved, having completed a free-agent move after leaving Shrewsbury at the end of last season.

Striker Charley Kendall came in on a season-long loan from League One side Lincoln, so is another option for United boss Matt Gray, as is forward Omar Bugiel, now back in full training after being out for a couple of weeks.

Sam Hart continues his recovery from a hip problem, while fellow defender Ben Goodliffe remains out with a long-term knee injury.