Search

08 Sept 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

England and South Africa thwarted by weather as opening day washed out

England and South Africa thwarted by weather as opening day washed out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 6:18 PM

England and South Africa were thwarted by persistent showers at the Kia Oval as the opening day of the third LV= Insurance Test was washed out.

There was plenty of anticipation for this rubber match after the sides traded innings wins but following a brief delay because of overnight rain, Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first.

It proved to be a false dawn, however, as the heavens opened just before the rearranged start time, setting the tone for a frustrating rainy day.

While there were dry interludes, a couple of umpires’ inspections of the pitch came and went without the prospect of play and any hope of some action on Thursday was officially abandoned at 4.45pm.

Debutant Harry Brook, who was presented with his maiden Test cap by Yorkshire team-mate Joe Root, must therefore wait to take the field having been named 24 hours earlier as the replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow in England’s only change from their victory at Emirates Old Trafford last time out.

James Anderson, meanwhile, was presented with a special cap by former England batter Marcus Trescothick to commemorate his 175th Test appearance.

South Africa made a raft of changes, bringing in batters Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo for the injured Rassie van der Dussen and out-of-form Aiden Markram, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and left-arm quick Marco Jansen replaced spinner Simon Harmer and seamer Lungi Ngidi, who was ruled out with a niggle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media