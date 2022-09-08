Middlesbrough sign free agent Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo

Middlesbrough have signed Australia international Massimo Luongo on a deal until January.
The 29-year-old midfielder was a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.
Luongo started his career at Tottenham and has Championship experience with QPR.
