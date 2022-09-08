Polly Pott shocks big guns in May Hill

Harry Dunlop, who announced recently he would be retiring in the coming months, landed one of the biggest winners of his career when Polly Pott caused a 40-1 upset in the Cazoo May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

Dunlop cited financial pressures for his reason to exit the training ranks and ever since he made public his future plans he has enjoyed a fruitful spell.

His Adaay In Asia won four on the bounce and Polly Pott herself was winning her fourth successive race – but this time in Group Two company.

Well beaten on her debut, she showed promise at Lingfield before getting off the mark at the third attempt at Bath.

Victories at Nottingham and Salisbury followed but she arrived for this prestigious race with a rating of just 75, looking out of her depth.

The Muhaarar filly did not know that, however, and came through with a powerful late surge under Danny Tudhope to beat Novakai by a length and a half, with 50-1 chance Perfect Prophet another three lengths back in third.

Dunlop said: “She’s a really tough filly who has got better and better, but I didn’t expect that.

“She seemed to travel well. Sometimes softer ground can slow the others down and with a filly, if they can handle the ground it’s so much better.

“She’s rated 75, this is a Group Two and she’s won four on the bounce now, so it’s fantastic.

“We’ve got to run her in a Group One now, I suppose. Maybe the Fillies’ Mile, why not?”

He added: “I’m really pleased for all my team at home. Obviously in my personal circumstances it’s a great sending off and I think someone is looking down – it’s quite emotional.

“It’s surreal really. I’ve only got 12 horses and they’re running well. We’re lucky enough to have horses like this and it’s very hard when you haven’t got them, but you’ve got to enjoy them when you do get one.

“She cost 21,000 guineas and you’re taking on these smartly-bred fillies that cost half a million. It’s great to beat them.

“I think Ben Pauling is going to train her next year. Wherever she goes, I think she’ll be a tough cookie and will probably stay a mile and a half I would think.”