Search

08 Sept 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Crawley to check on duo ahead of Gillingham game

Crawley to check on duo ahead of Gillingham game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 2:48 PM

Crawley will assess defenders George Francomb and Travis Johnson ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Gillingham.

Club captain Francomb was due to start last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Salford before sustaining an injury in training, while full-back Johnson was forced out of that game at half-time.

Red Devils boss Kevin Betsy has been hampered by a string of injury issues, with Tobi Omole, Teddy Jenks and Ashley Nadesan among those absent in Greater Manchester.

Defender Nick Tsaroulla is back into contention following a one-match ban, while striker Caleb Chukwuemeka is pushing for his full debut after coming off the bench last Saturday following his arrival from Aston Villa.

Gillingham will be without suspended defender Haji Mnoga.

The on-loan Portsmouth player was sent off just 10 minutes into his debut in last weekend’s goalless draw with Swindon.

Defender Robbie McKenzie, who rejoined the club on deadline day, has trained all week and could be involved.

Gills boss Neil Harris is unlikely to risk midfielder Dom Jefferies (thigh).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media