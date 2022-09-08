US Open day 10: Carlos Alcaraz wins battle of rising stars after marathon match

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set a new record for the latest ever finish at the US Open in their quarter-final.
Alcaraz finally clinched a five-set victory over his fellow young gun at 2.50am to book a semi-final against American Frances Tiafoe, who earlier defeated Andrey Rublev.
World number one Iga Swiatek moved into her third grand slam semi-final of the year by beating Jessica Pegula while Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Pliskova.
Women: Jessica Pegula (8), Karolina Pliskova (22)
Men: Andrey Rublev (9), Jannik Sinner (11)
The night session on Thursday will see the two women’s finalists decided.
Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur will both bid to reach their first grand slam final in the opening match before Swiatek meets Sabalenka.
In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will look to set up a battle of Britain with their respective partners Rajeev Ram and Wesley Koolhof.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.