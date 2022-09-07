Search

08 Sept 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Emre Belozoglu insists Istanbul Basaksehir are ready for Hearts challenge

Emre Belozoglu insists Istanbul Basaksehir are ready for Hearts challenge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 7:16 PM

Istanbul Basaksehir coach Emre Belozoglu has warned Hearts his in-form team will be hellbent on extending their 17-match unbeaten run when they kick off their Europa Conference League group campaign at Tynecastle on Thursday.

The Turkish side have not lost in any competition since March and have not conceded a goal in their four league games this term.

Despite being without former Germany international Mesut Ozil, who has remained in Istanbul due to illness, ex-Newcastle player Belozoglu is hopeful of seeing his side maintain their momentum.

“We are working well and have a different scenario for every game,” he said.

“My players must be ready for every game. I am nearly 10 months at this club and when I came we tried to explain our philosophy and methodology.

“That’s why they understand me this season. We have started very well, even in friendlies we played very well, and we want to continue like that. When we start winning, players on the field feel more comfortable, and we are feeling that now.

“It doesn’t matter who is playing and who is not playing, everybody is working very well. Against Hearts, we want to continue like that.”

Belozoglu – who has allowed former Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli to join Belgian club Westerlo on a season-long loan – plans to make some changes to keep his team as fresh as possible during a gruelling run of fixtures.

“We are playing every three days so I will try to use five or six fresh players but it is not an easy game,” he said.

“I don’t want to give you names but if you watch us in the last seven or eight games, every three days I change some names.

“We have the same system and a strong gameplan. I don’t believe in rotation, I believe in my strongest team. I have 24 players at the same level and this is now our most important game.”

Belozoglu also dismissed the possibility that he could face a technical area ban as a result of not having his Pro Licence.

He is relishing trying to get his team off to a winning start in the group at Tynecastle.

“I started the Pro Licence one week ago so I will be there (in the technical area),” he said.

“We watched two or three Hearts games and we prepared well. They have different systems and change during the game. We have one big gameplan, we will try to keep the ball and dominate.

“We played six hard games before coming here so we are ready to win the game again. It’s not an easy game for both but we will try our best. We want to finish in the top two in the group so we want to start well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media