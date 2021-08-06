Opening Limerick District League junior soccer fixtures as big kick-off looms

The new Limerick District League season kicks-off on Thursday, August 12
THE local 2021/22 Junior Soccer season kicks-off on Thursday next, August 12, and let's hope it’s a case of third time lucky.
Having watched the last two seasons decimated by the Covid pandemic, the soccer public are craving the excitement that end of season brings about.
While Munster Junior and FAI finals were played in 2019/20, all other competitions fell by the wayside.
Last season was halted nearly halfway through with the top half of the table reading as follows; Ballynanty (9/23), Pike Rvs (8/21), Aisling (8/19), Fairview (6/16), Regional (8/16), Coonagh (8/10) (Played/Points)
The road to glory for 2021/22 begins this week with most attention as usual focused on the Premier League.
Fixtures
Thursday, August 12th
(All games kick off 6.30pm)
Premier League
Coonagh V Nenagh, K Gorman
Ballynanty V Geraldines, R Broe
Prospect Priory V Fairview Rangers, S Rooney
Kilmallock V Mungret Regional, Mike Monahan
Aisling Annacotty V Regional, B Higgins
Janesboro V Pike Rovers, D Power
Premier A League
Newport v Charleville, A Hall
Division 1A
Star Rvs V Granville Rgs, D Downing
Hyde Rgs v Patrickswell, Martin Monaghan
Castle Rvs V Ballylanders, G Clancy
Kilfrush V Shelbourne, J McNamara
Southend V Knockainey, M Murphy
Friday August 13th
(All games kick off 6.30pm)
Division 1B
Mungret Reg V Aisling Annacotty C, Martin Monaghan
Pallagreen V Caledonians, M Murphy
Glenview Rvs V Charleville, Mike Monahan
Caherdavin Celtic V Newport, A Galvin
Athlunkard Villa B V Regional Utd B, R McCann
Division 2A
Kilmallock B V Wembley Rvs, M Kiely
Corbally Utd B V Meanus, A Walsh
Hyde Rgs B V Murroe B, T Joyce
Janesboro B V Castle Utd, S Rooney
Division 3A
Parkville B V Croom Utd, P O’Brien
Corbally Utd C V Granville Rgs B, J Clancy
Mungret Reg D V Pike Rvs B, S Scully
Newtown Rvs A V Brazuca United, T O’Sullivan
Newtown Rvs B V Ballynanty Rvs B, J Rooney
Summerville Rvs B V Herbertstown A, D Downing
Herbertstown B V Knockainey B, F O’Neill
Saturday August 14th
(All games kick off 6.30pm)
Premier A League
Hill Celtic V Athlunkard Villa, D Downing
Carew Park V Aisling Ann B, A Hall
Moyross V Corbally Utd, K Gorman
Fairview Rgs B V Cappamore, D Power
Murroe V Holycross, B Higgins
Division 2B
Lisnagry A V Northside, R McCann
Abbey Rvs V Lisnagry B, Martin Monaghan
Nenagh B V Mungret Reg C, M Kiely
Newport C v Aisling Annacotty D, A Galvin
Shelbourne B V Coonagh Utd B, T Joyce
Dromore Celtic v Athlunkard Villa C, M Murphy
Sunday August 15th
(All games kick off 10.30am)
Premier League
Geraldines V Coonagh, B Higgins
Fairview Rangers V Nenagh, R Broe
Mungret Regional V Ballynanty Rvs, K Gorman
Regional V Prospect Priory, D Power
Pike Rovers V Kilmallock, S Rooney
Janesboro V Aisling Annacotty, A Hall
Division 1A
Hyde Rgs V Star Rvs, G Clancy
Ballylanders V Granville Rgs, J McNamara
Shelbourne V Patrickswell, Martin Monahan
Knockainey V Castle Rvs, R Broe
Summerville Rvs V Kilfrush, S Rooney
Tuesday August 17th
(All games kick off 6.30pm)
Division 1B
Parkville V Pallagreen, Martin Monaghan
Charleville V Mungret Reg, M Kiely
Caledonians V Caherdavin Celtic, T Joyce
Regional Utd B V Glenview Rvs, A Walsh
Newport V Athlunkard Villa B, J McNamara
Division 2A
Wembley Rvs V Caherconlish, K McCormack
Murroe B V Kilmallock B, R McCann
Castle Utd V Corbally Utd B, M Murphy
Janesboro B V Hyde Rgs B, A Galvin
Wednesday August 18th
(All games kick off 6.30pm)
Division 2B
Lisnagry B V Lisnagry A, M Kiely
Mungret Reg C V Northside, A Galvin
Aisling Annacotty D V Abbey Rvs, M Murphy
Coonagh Utd B V Nenagh B, Martin Monaghan
Athlunkard Villa C V Newport C, A Walsh
Dromore Celtic v Shelbourne B, T Joyce
Division 3A
Granville Rgs B V Parkville B, J Clancy
Pike Rvs B V Croom Utd, K McCormack
Brazuca United V Corbally Utd C, P O’Brien
Ballynanty Rvs Rvs B V Mungret Reg D, J McNamara
Herbertstown A V Newtown Rvs A, S Scully
Knockainey B V Newtown Rvs B, F O’Neill
Herbertstown B V Summerville Rvs B, J Rooney
U17 Division One
Mungret Reg V Regional Utd, Mike Monahan
Caherdavin Cel V Pike Rvs, S Rooney
Aisling Annacotty A V Shelbourne, K Gorman
Ballynanty Rvs v Fairview Rgs, R Broe
U17 Division Two
Kilfrush v Castle Utd, R McCann
Thursday August 19th
(All games kick off 6.30pm)
Premier League Round 3
Coonagh V Fairview Rangers, S Rooney
Geraldines V Mungret Regional, D Downing
Nenagh V Regional Utd, J McNamara
Ballynanty V Pike Rovers, B Higgins
Prospect Priory V Janesboro, Mike Monahan
Kilmallock V Aisling Annacotty, D Power
Division 1A
Star Rvs V Ballylanders, A Hall
Hyde Rgs V Shelbourne, K Gorman
Granville Rgs V Knockainey, G Clancy
Patrickswell V Summerville Rvs, M Kiely
Kilfrush V Southend, R Broe
U17 Division Two
Regional Utd B v Corbally Utd, A Galvin
Pallasgreen v Croom, M Murphy
Aisling Annacotty B v Herbertstown, R McCann
U17 Division Three
Geraldines v Newport, J Clancy
Cappamore v Charleville, S Scully
Parkville v Granville Rgs, Ken McNamara
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.