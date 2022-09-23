WHEN YOUR MARRIAGE DOES NOT LAST FOR AS LONG AS YOU BOTH SHALL LIVE by Lynch Solicitors

A relationship breakdown can often be traumatic and upsetting for all involved. Every relationship breakup brings unique challenges and hurdles, whether a couple is living together, parents of children, or a married couple.

Relationship breakdown is stressful for all parties and can be challenging to discuss. The first thing to consider is your need for support during this time. You need to be able to make crucial decisions. You should have access to both personal and professional help.

MARRIAGE BREAKDOWN - WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS AVAILABLE?

1. Deed of Separation

2. Judicial Separation

3. Divorce

4. A nullity is also an option where the Court would make a finding that a marriage never existed. This extreme option could leave the parties without any financial redress.

DEED OF SEPARATION

Many family disputes arising from marital breakdown may be settled amicably between spouses.

A Deed of Separation is a document that may be drawn up and executed by the parties to a marriage where that marriage has broken down and where the parties do not wish to have recourse to the Courts to agree to the terms of the breakdown. A fundamental provision of every separation agreement is an agreement that the parties will live apart.

Usually, a Deed of Separation will provide custody, access to children, maintenance, division of matrimonial property, and Succession Act rights. The terms will be committed to writing and signed by both parties. The Deed will also attempt to deal with matters that may confuse the future, such as the education of dependent children or the entitlement to apply for passports for dependent children. However, one such provision that a Deed may not refer to without first getting Court approval is that of alteration of an existing pension.

JUDICIAL SEPARATION

There are six grounds upon which the Court may grant a Decree of Judicial Separation:

1. Adultery

2. A spouse has behaved so that the other spouse can no longer be expected to reside with them.

3. The spouse has deserted or forced the other to leave home at least one year preceding the application for Judicial Separation.

4. The spouses have lived apart for one year immediately preceding the date of the application, and the Respondent consents to such an application being made.

5. The spouses have lived apart without an agreement for a period of two years before the date of the application.

6. The marriage between both spouses has broken down irretrievably to the extent that the Court is satisfied that a normal marital relationship has not existed between the spouses for at least one year immediately preceding the date of the application. This is the usual ground.

DIVORCE

Divorce is now the most common option.

There is no obligation on spouses to have either sought a Judicial Separation or effected a Deed of Separation before seeking a Decree of Divorce.

To successfully obtain a Decree of Divorce from an Irish Court, it is necessary to satisfy the Court that:

1. You have lived apart for two out of the three previous years.

2. There is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.

3. Proper provision will be made for all members of the family.

4. Either spouse must be domiciled in Ireland at the date of issue of the proceedings or that either spouse has been ordinarily resident in Ireland for one year before the date of issue of the proceedings.

In granting a Decree of Divorce, the Court can make various orders

 Maintenance

 Family Home

 Property – declaratory or adjustment orders

 Barring Orders/Safety Orders

 Custody and access

 Succession rights – Extinguishing the rights that one spouse would have over the other spouse's estate in the event of their death.

 Pension adjustment.

 Life Cover

ALTERNATIVES TO COURT

ADR

Alternative dispute resolution is an alternative to litigation/court. ADR does not add to the conflict in question for sensitive matters, particularly family law disputes, whereas a Court situation can. It is a less stressful method for individuals already involved in a stressful situation.

STRUCTURED NEGOTIATION

The structured negotiation process seeks to establish ground rules for negotiation to enable parties to be clear about what they can expect from the process and what is expected of them. It differs from collaborative law/practice in that the lawyer doesn't commit to going to Court on behalf of the client. Also, the four-way meetings that are an intrinsic part of the collaborative process are an optional part of the structured negotiation process.

COLLABORATIVE LAW

The collaborative approach involves both parties and solicitors committing at the outset of the case to be open, honest, and transparent with each other.

It involves strictly controlled round table meetings with the parties and the solicitors in attendance. It rules out Court as an option to give separating or divorcing couples a greater impetus to sort out their differences themselves with the assistance of their solicitors and without the Judge imposing a solution that might be unworkable and to no one's liking.

MEDIATION

Mediation is a quick, cost-efficient method of dispute resolution. It is based on the principle that people can resolve their disagreements if given the right encouragement.

A mediator is not the decision-maker but an independent third party to the process. The function of a mediator is to facilitate a resolution between the parties.

A mediator does not judge who is right or wrong but works with parties to help them arrive at a solution to satisfy their interests.

AFTERTHOUGHTS

Get help to be in the right frame of mind to deal with the breakup.

Deal with the children first and foremost and try to keep the family intact.

Keep in mind that the other person may not be as far advanced in the process - so be patient.

Be fully informed before you commit to any decision that has long-reaching effects.

Plan how you are going to deal with the process.

Get to the end of the process as soon as possible without compromising your proper provision entitlements.

A significant benefit of reaching a conclusion is that it enables you to move on and rebuild your life.