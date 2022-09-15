Looking for a money-saving, eco-friendly solution for your home or business?

With over 20 years’ experience in the electrical industry, Fusion Solar is a leading installer of PV Solar Panels across Ireland.

There has been a monumental increase in electricity bills this year, if you are looking for a money-saving, self-sufficient, and eco-friendly energy solution for your home or business, why not have PV Solar Panels installed?

Fusion Electrical offer PV solar solutions to domestic, commercial, and agricultural properties.

PV Solar Panels will generate electricity that offers savings of up to 50% on your annual electricity bill and will heat your water for free. Solar Panels are a micro-generation system which means a good deal of our energy consumption will be completely financially and carbon-free, turning your home into a renewable power station.

As well as the financial and environmental benefits of Solar Panels, there are a number of SEAI Grants available to help you transform your property, with solar panel grants available up to €2,400, making them a financially viable option no matter what your budget.

As well as offering solar panel installation services, Fusion Electrical provides bespoke panel design, maintenance, and repair services to ensure that your PV solar panel system is kept in optimum working order all year round.

Fusion Solar also offer electrical vehicle charger installation, chargers for homes, workplaces and car parks, with access control, monitoring, smart charging and payment solutions. Charging stations are an easy and efficient way to ensure your electric vehicle never runs out of energy Fusion offer wall and ground mounting options for both PV solar and EV charger installations.

SEAI also offer a €600 grant for EV charger installations. Fusion Electrical are credited installers with the SEAI and applicants to their Electric Vehicle Home Charger Grant.

We pride ourselves on offering stress-free, clean, and quick installation processes on all of our PV Solar Panels. After installing your new PV Solar Panel system, we will provide a detailed handover on how to use your new PV system and provide you with a warranty.

In future, if you need any repairs or maintenance on your solar systems, our team can help, with full repair and maintenance services available promptly.

If you would like to learn more about the full variety of services available from the team at Fusion Solar, please do not hesitate to get in contact with one of our members of staff, who will be more than happy to assist you with any queries you may have regarding our services.

*Sponsored content