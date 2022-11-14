Search

16 Nov 2022

Auction - Complete contents of Ballyraggett House on offer

14 Nov 2022 6:16 PM

An impressive Catalogued Auction of the complete contents of Ballyraggett House, Sallins, Co. Kildare will take place at Reillys Antiques Showrooms on Saturday 26th November at 12pm Sharp.

Viewing will be held at Ballyraggett House, Sallins, Naas, Co Kildare, W91 T8X5

Viewing Dates @ Ballyraggett House

Saturday 19th November 2022 - 10am to 6pm

Sunday 20th November 2022 - 2pm to 6pm

Thursday 24th November 2022 - 10am to 6pm

Friday 25th November 2022 - 10am to 6pm

Saturday 26th November 2022 - 9am to 11am


Auction will be held at Reillys Antiques Showrooms on Saturday 26th November at 12pm Sharp.

This is a very impressive, not to be missed, auction comprising of Vict Mah Dining Table ( 4 extra leaves), Set of 16 Vict Mah Dining Room Chairs, Burr Walnut Console Table, Rare Irish Gillingtons Mah Server / Console , Vict Satinwood Rise & Fall Drinks Cabinet, Howard & Sons Tub Chair, 19C Gilt Overmantle Mirrors, Large Selection Paintings, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Desks, Canterbury, Games Tables, 19C Brass Table Lamps, Centre Tables, Clocks, Bronzes, Console Tables, Chest of Drawers, Dressing Tables, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal, Moorcroft, Silver, Rugs, Object D’Art, Misc. Boxes etc


Bidding will be conducted via;

Live Bidding in Person In Our Showrooms

Leaving Absentee Bids Online

Filling Out the Absentee Bid Form While Viewing the Auction in Person.

Telephoning or E-mailing Reilly’s Antiques with your Absentee Bids 045 868650 or info@reillysantiques.ie

Arranging a Telephone Bid with Reilly’s Antiques by phoning 045-868650.

Bidding in ‘Real Time’ via easyliveauction.com

Telephone: 045-868650/ 087-2226814


www.reillysantiques.ie

Email: info@reillysantiques.ie View our catalogue online & Bid online at www.easyliveauction.com


Showrooms are also Open for Daily Sales Tuesday- Friday 10 to 6pm, Saturday 10 to 5pm & Every Sunday 2 to 5pm

* Sponsored content

