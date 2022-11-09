A Tasty Opportunity to Build a Career

Be part of the team that's changing how Ireland produces food, one delicious pot at a time
Glenisk is hiring a product development co-ordinator to help make world-class food, sustainably. If you're a foodie, with great people and project management skills, and a genuine passion for the environment, the company wants to hear from you.
This is an opportunity to build a career with Ireland's #1 Yogurt brand.
The successful candidate will have at least two years experience and be ambitious to grow the NPD department with a view to leading a team by the time Glenisk opens their new state of the art carbon neutral facility in Tullamore
To find out more about the role, visit Glenisk's Linkedin page or call Kate Malone, Glenisk HR on 057 934-4000
Apply with up to date CV to recruitment@glenisk.com
* Sponsored content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.