09 Nov 2022

Giving a voice to our local community

Stryker, Limerick - Celebrating 50 years in business

Stryker, Limerick - Celebrating 50 years in business

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Nov 2022 4:29 PM

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 100 million patients annually. Stryker's Irish presence includes more than 4,000 people across eight facilities in Limerick, Cork and Belfast. 

PIC: (L-R) - Paul Schmid, Staff Engineer, Stryker, Shelley Podley, Strategie Alliance Manager Tekno Surgical, Jonathan Lynch, Regional Sales Manager West, Tekno Surgical and Mr. Parale Murray, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Galway Clinic

Stryker Limerick welcomed Mr. Paraic Murray, renowned Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Galway Clinic, to the facility.

LIMERICK AND STRYKER: STRONG SHARED ROOTS

The facility, where Stryker Limerick is based, was established in 1972 as Howmedica and acquired by Stryker in 1998.

In recent years, the site has undergone significant upgrading and investment in new and leading-edge technology. Limerick is home to Stryker's Joint Replacement Knees and Bone Cement and is a centre of automation excellence. 

CONNECTION TO THE PATIENTS

At Stryker Limerick, the team is committed to lifelong learning. Mr. Murray's visit marked one of several events and team understanding about how Stryker products are used at Stryker Limerick and improving the lives of patients. Treating our patients is hugely rewarding for all Stryker 1972 employees and resonates with the company's mission statement "Together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better." 

Mr. Murray, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, is based at the Galway Clinic and is highly regarded as a specialist in knee-related sports injuries, as well as hip and knee joint replacements. 

PIC: (L-R) - Dave Currams, Store Engineer at Stryker, Mr. Paraic Murray, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Galway Clinic, Albert Cummins, Senior Manager Operations at Stryker, Shelley Padley, Strategic Alliance Manager at Tekno Surgical, Jonathan Lynch, Regional Sales Manager West Tekno Surgical, Liam McNamara, Manufacturing Leader at Stryker. 

His work is life changing for the patients he treats, and the company is proud that Stryker innovative products produced in Limerick play a role in his hugely important work. 

Mr. Murray's visit marked one of several events happening at Stryker Limerick to celebrate the 50-year history of a facility at this location, which has been home to medical device manufacturing since 1972. 

PIC: (L-R) - Albert Cummins, Senior Manager, Operations at Stryker, Shelley Padley, Strategic Alliance Manager Tekno Surgical, Mr. Parale Murray, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Galway Clinic, Lillian Quinn, SNR Orthopaedic Product Specialist Tekno Surgical, Jonathan Lynch, Regional Sales Manager West, Tekno Surgical and Richard McKeogh, Director Operations, Plant Manager at Stryker.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

