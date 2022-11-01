JOB ALERT: Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership are recruiting
Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership wishes to recruit for the following position:
MATERNITY LEAVE COVER OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
Post Reference: KRSP MLC OFFICE ADMIN
A specified purpose contract position covering the period of maternity leave starting 3rd January 2023 based in Kilkenny City.
A job description and person specification can be downloaded from our website at www.krsp.ie, by e-mail request to aisling@krsp.ie or by calling 087 9750501.
To apply please submit a statement of suitability and CV marked Ref: KRSP MLC OFFICE ADMIN to aisling@krsp.ie by 1pm Friday 18th November 2022.
Shortlisting of candidates may apply based on the information supplied at application. Canvassing will disqualify.
Interviews will take place in Kilkenny City or by virtual means. Informal enquires to Nicola Keeshan up to 11th November 2022 at 087 0516033.
This post is subject to completion of the Garda Vetting process satisfactory to the Sports Partnership’s requirements. This post is subject to Sport Ireland funding.
KRSP is an Equal Opportunities Employer.
