Search

01 Nov 2022

We bring balance back into local news

JOB ALERT: Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership are recruiting

JOB ALERT: Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership are recruiting

JOB ALERT: Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership are recruiting

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Nov 2022 3:04 PM

Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership wishes to recruit for the following position: 

MATERNITY LEAVE COVER OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

Post Reference: KRSP MLC OFFICE ADMIN

A specified purpose contract position covering the period of maternity leave starting 3rd January 2023 based in Kilkenny City. 

A job description and person specification can be downloaded from our website at www.krsp.ie, by e-mail request to aisling@krsp.ie or by calling 087 9750501.

To apply please submit a statement of suitability and CV marked Ref: KRSP MLC OFFICE ADMIN to aisling@krsp.ie by 1pm Friday 18th November 2022. 

Shortlisting of candidates may apply based on the information supplied at application. Canvassing will disqualify. 

Interviews will take place in Kilkenny City or by virtual means. Informal enquires to Nicola Keeshan up to 11th November 2022 at 087 0516033.

This post is subject to completion of the Garda Vetting process satisfactory to the Sports Partnership’s requirements. This post is subject to Sport Ireland funding.

KRSP is an Equal Opportunities Employer.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media