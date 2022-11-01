Copper Beech Farm - An enchanted Santa experience

Are you looking for somewhere new to take the kids this Christmas? Santa is in Clane this year and he’s ready to bring a fun-filled, multi-stage adventure to Copper Beech Farm that the whole family will enjoy.

At Copperbeech you can enjoy a rustic 400 year old farm setting, with a stunning view of the Wicklow mountains, your adventure with us begins with a warm welcome from Santa’s Elves. Discover the true meaning of Christmas through the baby Jesus and ER the Donkey.

On to Santa’s Post Office, where you have the challenge of waking up Sleepy the Elf and kids post their wish list to Santa! From here, you will make your way up to the Elves Wonderful Workshop where you will get to see Santa’s Elves busy at work making presents, and even get the chance to make your very own Christmas decoration to bring home!

Next up is a surprise visit from the man himself! Save Christmas from the grumpy Grinch, as Santa will come down the chimney with lots of presents for all the boys & girls!

Santa Built a NEW & IMPROVED RUDOLPH’S BARN where you can meet Daisy the cow, her baby calf and a barn full of animals in our `12 days of Christmas` theme along with Tom the tractor & Ciaran the combine. Next kiss under the mistletoe as you wait for your cherished family photo above the mantelpiece for years to come.

And with their magic golden ticket the kids receive an amazing surprise gift!

Relax & take in the Christmas Spirit as you watch your little one's face light up with joy here at Copperbeech farm!

Your visit to Copper Beech Farm is more than just a trip to Santa’s Grotto. We want you and your children to be entertained from start to finish, so we have included plenty of interactive scenarios and even a mini-pantomime.

To book your tickets, go to https://copperbeechfarm.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

As places fill up fast, book early to avoid disappointment!

For any queries, feel free to email us at 1copperbeechfarm@gmail.com or call us on 089 487 7753.

*SPONSORED CONTENT