Pedestrian v Cyclist – What your household policy of insurance may cover

A household policy of insurance may provide cover over and above what might be assumed by a house holder. Some household policies of insurance provide cover for householders, or any member of their household, for accidents resulting in bodily injury to another person or damage to property beyond the householder’s property.

What does this mean in practical terms? In a scenario where a cyclist collides with a pedestrian, on a street or in a park, and the pedestrian pursues a personal injury action against the cyclist, the pedestrian may have recourse to recover damages from the cyclist under the cyclist’s household policy of insurance.

Where the cover may be provided under a household policy of insurance, in this example, is under the optional cover for pedal cycles which may indemnify the house holder for loss or damage anywhere in geographical limits and elsewhere.

What this means is that pedal cycle cover (where it applies) is not confined to loss or damage at or on the address outlined in the policy of insurance.

Depending on the wording of the public liability section of the contents insurance, cover may be provided for any amounts which the householder or a member of their household become liable to pay for an accident which causes bodily injury to any person or damage to property. Obviously, the bicycle which was involved in the accident must form part of the household “contents”.

While other modes of transport such as motorised golf buggies may be also covered under the policy of insurance, liability arising from the ownership or use of “mechanically propelled vehicles” is likely to be specifically excluded from the policy, but pedal cycles are not.

It is necessary to scrutinise the policy wording to ascertain if cover is provided.

It may also be the case that there is a limit on liability i.e. a limit on the amount of damages which the pedestrian can recover.

