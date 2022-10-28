Search

28 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Hybrid Heat Solutions - Celebrating 20 years in business

28 Oct 2022 3:15 PM

Hybrid Heat Solutions proprietor, Thomas Maher and his team provide a modern heating and plumbing service which has been successfully providing value-added solutions in the domestic, healthcare, educational and industrial sectors for the last two decades. 

Thomas is celebrating 20 years in business this year. In the plumbing and heating industry Hybrid Heat Solutions trading as Thomas Maher Plumbing & Heating Ltd., is an industry-leading business that strives to provide the best care for its customers. Hybrid Heat Solutions specializes in installing and commissioning high-quality and high-efficiency renewable energy systems specifically tailored to each building.

Renewable heating has completely revolutionised the heating and construction industry. Hybrid Heat Solutions has built up an expectational reputation from supply to installation and commissioning of the most efficient and effective renewable energy systems, some of which include geothermal, air to water heat pumps, underfloor heating, smart control systems, heat recovery ventilation (HRV) units and PV solar panels. 

Hybrid heat are an approved installer for both Dakin and Mitsubishi. Thomas strives to provide great service as he himself acts as a single point of contact from consultation to design, right through to the installation, aftercare and servicing of heat pumps. 

Thomas, with his team, have over 80 years combined experience, and are very time sensitive, which is very important to them that the services they carry out and provide are professional. “We aim to provide the most professional and time-efficient service for our clients as we don’t like to disrupt or delay therefore, we are in and out as quickly and efficiently as possible all while providing exceptional services. We have retrofitted over 80 heat pumps last year along with over 30 for new builds and this number is continuously growing and will continue to grow as heat pumps will improve people’s comfort and carbon footprint as kerosene and fossil fuels will be phased out.”

*SPONSORED CONTENT

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

