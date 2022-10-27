JOB ALERT: Exciting job opportunities with Tulloch Developments
Tulloch Developments Ltd. is a family company, with a history spanning three generations and almost 40 years.
It is Shetland’s largest marine and civil engineering contractor with a diverse range of works across all industries. We can offer our employees exciting and challenging work opportunities through a variety of projects we undertake.
Jobs and Careers
Tulloch Developments is a busy and successful company, with many major contracts underway at any time. This being the case, we often require new staff.
We are currently recruiting for the following positions:
Please contact our office for more details: info@tullochdev.co.uk
