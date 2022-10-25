Clonmel Credit Union achieves outstanding customer service award

“A massive endorsement of how we look after our members and a fantastic tribute to everyone involved in the Credit Union,” is how the Chief Executive of Clonmel Credit Union Padraig Enright describes the Credit Union’s Outstanding Customer Service Award at the recent Tipperary Chamber Business Awards.

The Award was given to the business or organisation in Tipperary that is deemed to provide the best customer service experience, follows a period of expansion and growth for the Credit Union which first opened its doors in 1966 and which currently has over 30,000 members with 1200 new current accounts opened.

While other financial institutions are closing branches, cutting costs and reducing and even closing services, the Clonmel Credit Union has instead responded to the rapidly changing financial landscape by expanding its services and evolving the ways in which it interacts with its customers.

A new Current Account, contactless payment facilities, expanded access to cash through ATMs as well as the ability to use the Credit Union card abroad are just some of the innovations introduced following ongoing engagement and feedback from members.

The response to the changes has been overwhelmingly positive with membership numbers surging in recent months. And while the Credit Union has been expanding, the focus on looking after the customer based on a firm community and local ethos has remained as strong as ever, something which is proved by the Outstanding Customer Service Award according to Padraig Enright.

“We are successful because we base everything on what we do on listening and responding to our customer’s needs. As a member owned community organisation, we put their needs at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

The Clonmel Credit Union whose headquarters are a familiar landmark in Parnell Street, Clonmel have also invested wisely in their building to ensure it is customer friendly and compliant with best practices regarding environmental sustainability, something which is yielding huge financial benefits in the current energy crisis.

As one of the largest and most successful Credit Unions in the country, Clonmel Credit Union says that the member and customer focused ethos of the organisation is more than words framed on the wall. It is something that is made real by a large team of friendly, understanding and member focused staff who says Enright are all delighted and honoured by the award.

But despite all it has achieved, the organisation is not going to sit still and emphasises that its door is always open to new members, whether those seeking to switch banks following recent closures or young people taking their first steps in financial planning.

“We have many exciting plans for the future and we are constantly improving our digital and online services which have hugely impressed people changing from other banks,” according to Padraig Enright. “We are also determined to grow our offerings to younger customers and we will shortly launch a new Youth Debit Card designed to enable students to have their finances looked after by their local, trusted Credit Union.”

