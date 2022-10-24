SALE now on at Mannions Expert Birr - Celebrating 45 years in business!
Mannions Expert Birr, of Emmet Street, Birr are celebrating 45 Years in business with some great special offers instore for one week only!!!
We have seen huge changes in business over all these years.
We started by selling and servicing black & white TV & radio in October 1977 and have now progressed to selling the latest Ultra High Definition Smart TVs.
We have a comprehensive range of modern day energy efficient appliances in store now too!
We have Washers, Dryers, Fridges, Freezers, Microwaves, Built-in Appliances and a wide range of small appliances. We are stockists of all the leading brands including Samsumg, LG, Panasonic, Whirlpool, Hotpoint and Ninja.
Brendan & Mary wish to thank all our valued customers over the years and hopefully we’ll have your continued support for the future.
Do drop in for a bargain this week!
*SPONSORED CONTENT
