Essentially Cher comes to Donegal's Central Hotel!
Those who attend the Essentially Cher night which is set to take place in the Central Hotel are in for a hugely entertaining evening and can sit back and turn back time.
The Christmas party night is due to take place on Friday, December 16 at the popular Donegal Town-based hotel. The night promises to be a truly authentic experience with Cher’s hits being expertly performed and enjoyed by the audience.
Cher’s classics are a firm favourite across the world and the night will certainly appeal to all ages. The evening will also have plenty of festive spirit and sparkle taking place during the Christmas season so it is ideal for that big night out.
Doors open at 8.30pm and the performance starts on stage at 9.30.
If you wish to attend the Essentially Cher night, tickets are for sale priced at €25 and are available online: www.centralhoteldonegal.com
*SPONSORED CONTENT
