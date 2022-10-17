Search

17 Oct 2022

Thurles Credit Union celebrates International Credit Union Day 2022

Thurles Credit Union is inviting its members to a coffee morning from 10am – 12 pm on Thursday 20th October to mark ICU day. Refreshments will be served, and there will be spot prizes throughout the morning.

17 Oct 2022 11:29 AM

Thurles Credit Union will be joining credit union members worldwide to celebrate International Credit Union Day® (ICU Day) on the 20th of October, 2022. This year marks the 74th anniversary of ICU day, where credit unions around the world reflect on the movement's history, promote its achievements, recognise its hard work and share member experiences.

The theme for this year's ICU day is "Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union," which aims to encourage and inspire people to plan for their future. Credit unions, such as Thurles Credit Union, are there for their members to assist them in building and maintaining a brighter financial future for themselves and their families.

Brian King, CEO at Thurles Credit Union, said: "Our members and community are our backbone. We are proud here at Thurles Credit Union of our part in sustaining that community. With the cost of living becoming increasingly prevalent, credit unions remain vital and accessible providers of affordable and ethical financial services across the country. 

"We believe that Thurles Credit Union makes a real, positive impact on people's lives throughout our common bond, and we want to remind people that we are open to helping with their financial needs. We have great value on all our loan products, and our "first-time borrower" loan is proving very popular at this time with an exceptional rate on offer.

"We also have great offers on Agri loans, and for those considering investing in retrofitting and making their home more comfortable, please talk to us about our range of green loan offerings or check out our website, www.thurlecu.ie. New members are always welcome and can join from the comfort of home by simply downloading our fantastic new app.

"We look forward to celebrating with our members and the whole community on ICU Day," Mr King said.

* Sponsored content

