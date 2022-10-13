Connect Credit Unions New Current Account Hub launches this weekend

Connect Credit Union are opening a new current account hub in Dundalk this Saturday, October 15 with the aim of helping customers from Ulster Bank to switch their accounts.

Connect Credit Union, which already has offices in Blackrock, Kilsaran, Annagassan and Clogherhead, will be adding additional premises at 6 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk launching this Saturday.

Speaking on the introduction of the new premises, Naomi O’Donoghue, Current Account Manager stated "Over the last 10 months, we noticed a high demand from people in Dundalk and have decided to open up a current account hub. It is a direct move in response to the closure of Ulster Bank’s Dundalk branch with the emphasis on helping people to switch their current accounts, although we will, of course, welcome all new members.

"We’ve had a lot of queries from people, who are worried about how to switch their accounts and are afraid of missing out on standing orders and direct debits. People are going to the high street banks which can take six weeks to get an appointment and five weeks to get an IBAN number. Whereas with Connect Credit Union, we help members make the switch and can generate an IBAN number straight away.

"We can look after switching, making sure that standing orders and direct debits are transferred as well as wages or social welfare payments.”

She stresses that Connect Credit Union can offer people a suite of banking services, including fully functioning current account, with Mastercard debit cards, contactless payments, as well as loans and overdraft facilities, direct debits and standing orders, and full on-line banking services and mobile banking app.

When asked about the challenges faced, Naomi added “People sometimes have the misconception that we don’t offer a full current account, but we do! We have full Central Bank approval and are very user-friendly. When people ring our 042 number, they will always get through to a staff member in Blackrock, not a call centre."

Continuing their progressive strive, Connect Credit Union implemented two new ATMs, one in Blackrock with a second in Clogherhead and they are planning to have a third ATM at their Clanbrassil Street premises to make up for the withdrawal of Ulster Banks ATM.

In celebration of their new Current Account Hub, Connect Credit Union is holding a launch party on Saturday the 15th of October from 1pm to 3pm. Connect Credit Union invites YOU to come and join in on the celebrations at 6 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk for a day of fun, with the LMFM Broadcaster, face painters, treats, teas, coffee, cash, and spot prize giveaways on the day. It is promised to be an exciting day for all.

On top of all that, you can earn €20.00 cash back if you open your new current account in their new office. This limited offer will only run from Thursday 13th to Saturday 22nd of October.

The Connect team would love to see you there, so come along! Don't forget to bring your family and friends to win some amazing prizes, get a shout out for your local business on the radio, and join their growing community.