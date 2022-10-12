Search

12 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Over one Million tonnes of food waste generated in Ireland annually

Over one Million tonnes of food waste generated in Ireland annually

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Oct 2022 6:01 PM

Shockingly we will throw out millions of euros worth of food every year. Ireland generates more than one million tonnes of food waste every year which represents a carbon footprint as high as 3.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

It is estimated that food waste generates about 8% to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. It is worth considering food waste contributes significantly to climate change as growing, processing, packaging and transporting food uses energy and resources and then when we throw it away, as it rots it releases yet more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere

Gary Brady, Environmental Awareness Officer, Longford County Council says “Food waste hits all of us in the pocket, with the average family throwing out between €700 and €1,000 worth of food every year. Over 1 tonne of food is wasted by every household in Ireland annually”.

He continued “There’s no one solution to this problem. There’s going to have to be a major rethink at all phases of the food chain, throwing away uneaten food is an unnecessary waste of money especially in these straitened times”.

For some very helpful tips on cooking with leftovers, prolonging the shelf life of your food and tips to help you save money when shopping visit www.longfordcoco.ie/environment/environmentalawareness/stopfoodwaste

Or visit stopfoodwaste.ie

* Sponsored content

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media