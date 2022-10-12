Search

12 Oct 2022

Baxter's Total Health Pharmacy on hand to meet all your pharmacy and healthcare needs

Paula and Siobhan Reilly from Baxter’s Totalhealth and Reilly’s Totalhealth Phamacy

Reporter:

David Power

12 Oct 2022 5:20 PM

Local sisters Paula and Siobhan Reilly from Baxter’s Totalhealth and Reilly’s Totalhealth Phamacy are on hand to meet all your pharmacy and healthcare needs. With two locations in the town centre and out the Ballinalee Road, the girls and their staff are providing a range of services to their customers.

On speaking to Paula, she said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers for their continued support. We have been so lucky to have such wonderful people allowing us to look after their healthcare needs”. 

The girls welcome new customers all the time and it has never been easier to get your prescription sent straight to the pharmacy. All you have to do is let your doctor know which pharmacy to send it to.

Siobhan said: “At this time of year it is time to start thinking about the flu vaccine and protecting yourself for the months ahead. We will be offering the flu vaccine in both pharmacies really soon so make sure to pop your name on the list and we can call you as soon as we start”.


The girls continue to provide their usual services as follows:

Free blister packaging of medication

Covid and flu vaccinations

Compression hosiery measuring

Free blood pressure checks

Free delivery service

Emergency hormonal contraception

Free contraceptives for 17 – 25 year olds

Booster vaccines available every day in Reilly's Totalhealth Pharmacy on the Ballinalee Road.Phone now on 043 33 36241 to make an appointment or drop in to enquire.


Now available for

- all over 50s

- anyone aged 12 or over with a condition that puts them at high risk of illness from Covid-19 (e.g. asthma, diabetes etc)

- pregnant women (from 16 weeks)

- all healthcare workers

For more details contact

Baxter's Total Health Pharmacy

Main Street Longford on 043 33 46735 or 1 College Park, Ballinalee Road on 043 33 36241

Or email: reillypharmacy@gmail.com

*Sponsored content

