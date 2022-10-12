REVEALED: Over €57 million to be saved across Donegal by switching mortgage

Over 180,000 households nationwide stand to save over €15,000 each by switching mortgage, also known as a remortgage. New analysis by moneysherpa.ie the Irish personal finance website has broken down how much could be saved county by county.

Locally more than 6,000 switchers across Donegal will save over €9,000 each by switching with €57 Million of savings across the county.

"Savings have reached record levels due to a combination of rising house prices and falling mortgage rates for switchers. With higher house prices mortgage holders now have lower loan to values and can get lower rates on a switcher mortgage."

According to the latest data from the Central Bank of Ireland standard variable rate mortgage holders are on a mortgage rate of 3.48%, despite the best mortgage rate Ireland being 2.44% from Avant Money Mortgages.

Commenting on the analysis Mark Coan, Managing Director of moneysherpa.ie said “Our analysis highlights the massive opportunity people have to save by switching mortgage. Over a quarter of mortgage holders can save an average of €15,000 across their remaining term.”

“Mortgage switching is the single biggest thing most of us can do to get our finances in shape. If you aren’t on a tracker or fixed rate you should almost certainly switch.”

“As the cost of living crisis deepens, clawing back money lost through high interest payments can help lift the burden on households and inject money back into the local economy”

County by County Breakdown



Information correct as at 31/06/2022