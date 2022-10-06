Search

06 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Marriage Breakdown - Guardianship, custody, access & primary carer by Lynch Solicitors Ltd

Marriage Breakdown - Guardianship, custody, access & primary carer by Lynch Solicitors Ltd

Marriage Breakdown - Guardianship, custody, access & primary carer by Lynch Solicitors Ltd

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Oct 2022 12:57 PM

WHAT IS GUARDIANSHIP?

Guardianship means parents' rights and duties in their children's upbringing. Guardianship rights entitle a parent to make important decisions about that child's upbringing, such as religion, education, medical treatment and general rearing.

The natural mother of a child is automatically a guardian of the child. A father who is married to his child's mother is also automatically a guardian. This applies even if the couple married after the birth of the child.

There is an automatic recognition of guardianship for unmarried fathers, provided they have cohabited with the child's mother for 12 months, including three months following the birth.

WHAT IS CUSTODY?

Custody means the right to physical care and control of a child's upbringing on a day-to-day basis.

Married parents residing together are the joint guardians and custodians of their children.

After separation, they continue to be joint guardians and custodians.

However, one parent may have care and control of the children for more time than the other and take the role of what is termed primary carer. This involves the child living with the primary carer and staying with the other parent less frequently.

The role of primary carer is often confused with custody which can lead to unnecessary disputes over custody.

HOW WILL THE COURT DECIDE?

The Court will deal with the issue of custody/access & primary carer on the facts. For example, the history of the party's involvement in the care of the children, the needs of the children and the resources of the parents to care for the children – but its primary concern is the child's welfare, and it will consider this under the headings of religious, intellectual and moral welfare.

ACCESS - IF MY SPOUSE HAS DAY-TO-DAY CUSTODY OF THE CHILDREN, CAN I STILL SEE THEM?

The parent who is not the primary carer and does not have the child's day-to-day care is entitled to access to their children.

Access is defined as the right of the parent, with whom the child does not live, to spend time with the child.

It can include the right to have the child stay overnight either occasionally, on alternate weekends or during school holidays and the right for parent and child to go on holidays together.

In many cases, custody, access and care arrangements for a child are agreed upon informally between parents.

Where agreement cannot be reached, either parent can apply to the Court to decide the terms and conditions governing the arrangement for the children.

DO THE COURTS OFTEN REFUSE ACCESS?

It is unusual for the Courts to refuse access to a parent and are very much in favour of granting access. The Courts think that it is essential that the child knows both parents and that the parent seeking access can be involved in their lives.

WHAT IF THE COURT MAKES AN ACCESS ORDER, AND MY SPOUSE WON'T STICK TO IT?

Once the Court makes an Access Order, then any failure or refusal by the custodial parent to comply with such an Order (i.e. allow access) is deemed to be in contempt of the Court.

This can result in a term of imprisonment and/or a financial penalty or be the basis for an application to vary the order and remove the parent as the primary carer.

WHAT TYPE OF ACCESS DOES THE COURT ORDER?

There is no magic formula; every situation and family is different.

The Court will take all the circumstances into account, such as the age of the child and the relationship that the child has with the parent seeking access.

If the parent seeking access does not have a relationship with the child, it is common to build the access gradually. This allows both the parent seeking access and the child to become accustomed to each other and gradually develop their relationship.

If, however, the parties were in a relationship or married and living together – the child would usually have a relationship with the parent seeking access, and there would be no need for them to build up the relationship. The Courts generally require that access be structured, i.e. certain days/weekends/evenings, rather than on an ad hoc basis.

The Court can also order supervised access if this is in the child's best interests.

WHAT FACTORS WILL THE COURT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT WHEN REACHING DECISIONS ABOUT THE CHILD?

The Best Interests of the Child are the key!

It has long been the case that the Courts take the best interests of the child into account when dealing with applications on issues that concern them.

Factors which are usually relevant in considering "best interests" can include:

  • The benefit to the child of having a meaningful relationship with both parents.
  • The views of the child depend on their age and maturity.
  • The physical, psychological and emotional needs of the child.
  • The history of the child's upbringing and care, including the nature of the relationship between the child and each of their parents.
  • The child's religious, spiritual and cultural upbringing and needs.
  • The child's social, intellectual and educational upbringing and needs.
  • The child's age and any special characteristics.
  • Any harm that the child suffered or is at risk of suffering.

CAN THE COURTS TAKE A CHILD'S VIEW INTO ACCOUNT?

Existing legislation, statutory instruments and case law allow for considering children's views. The child's views can be heard either directly or through a representative.

A Guardian ad Litem is usually appointed to this role in child care proceedings. The Guardian ad Litem provides children involved in family law proceedings with an independent voice in Court. A Guardian Ad Litem is an experienced and qualified person with expertise in working with children.

The Guardian ad Litem is appointed by the Court and advises on what is in the best interest of the child concerned. The Guardian makes the Judge aware of the child's wishes. They also consult with the child, the child's family, and other organisations that know the child and the family. These consultations are crucial to ensure that the child's best interests are presented independently to the Court.

In many cases, the child might be old enough that the Judge will decide to meet with the child for a discussion. This will happen in an informal setting, e.g. the Judge's private room, and with just the Judge and the child present.

AFTERTHOUGHTS

Get help to be in the right frame of mind to deal with the breakup. 

Deal with the children first and foremost and try to keep the family intact. 

Keep in mind that the other person may not be as far advanced in the process – so be patient. 

Be fully informed before you commit to any decision that has long-reaching effects. 

Plan how you are going to deal with the process.

Get to the end of the process as soon as possible without compromising your proper provision entitlements.

There is a significant benefit in reaching a conclusion – it enables you to move on and rebuild your life.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media