Éigse Michael Hartnett is on in Limerick this weekend!

THE ever-popular, Limerick-born singer/songwriter, Mick Hanly, will be the headline act in the upcoming Eigse Michael Hartnett, which kicks off this Thursday and runs until Sunday.

And those attending the gig can expect to hear several numbers from his soon-to-be-released new album Marathon.

He will also debut a poem of Michael Hartnett’s which he has put to music.

PIC: Michael Hartnett

Mick, who has played with almost all of the greats of Irish traditional and folk music and whose songs have reached an international audience, will perform in the Longcourt House Hotel, Newcastle West next Saturday night in what promises to be an intimate and heartfelt gig. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite or on the door - cost €15.

But it will be the mighty sound of rolling drums which will signal the start of this year’s Éigse Michael Hartnett, held annually in honour of Newcastle West poet, the late Michael Hartnett.

The Hit Machine Drummers will perform outside the Desmond Castle in the Square at 7pm this Thursday before leading a Lantern Parade to the local council offices for the official opening and where the guest speaker is another well-known Limerick man, Gerry Stembridge. All are welcome at the parade and official opening.

Other guests throughout the festival include piper Peter Browne, poets Kerry Hardie, Peter Sirr, Eleanor Hooker and Gabriel Fitzmaurice as well as award-winning author Mary Costello. Other guests include archivist and social commentator Catriona Crowe, local writers Tom Moloney and Keith McCoy and wood artist Seanie Barron.

PIC: Eleanor Hooker

On Sunday, there is a community-focused fun day, Salad Sunday, with live music, food stalls and market stalls in and around the Square, Newcastle West from 1pm to 3pm.

PIC: Catriona Crowe

For full details go to www.eigsemichaelhartnett.ie