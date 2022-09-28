CREMUR brings its brand new showroom to Newcastle West on October 10th

CREMUR is delighted to announce our brand new showroom opening in Newcastle West October 10th, on Saint Mary's Road. We are so proud and looking forward to being a massive part of Newcastle West.

Our new showroom will be an addition to our Tralee showroom which was established in 1982. What a better way to celebrate 40 Years in the business but to add another showroom to the story that is Cremur.

At Cremur we think of ourselves as a “One-Stop Shop”. We supply & fit, so whatever needs to be done, we do it!

Our services include sales and or installation of Bathroom ware, Stoves of all variety’s including Pellett, Oil, Electric, Solid and Multi fuel stoves, Fireplaces, Electric Fires, a large selection of Tiles and wood flooring, Renewables and more.

All staff at Cremur are committed, passionate and like to deliver our great products. Good design, with an excellent service at affordable prices, we will help you to “Make Your House Your Home”.

With 39+ years of experience Cremur is well able to assist you. Benefit of a range of high-quality products, expert advice and our in-house design team. But it does not stop there …. we also install our products ourselves to guarantee the best possible outcome of your project!

Our own team of experts will look after you from start to finish. No matter whether you contact us for a complete supply & fit refurbishment or new build project or just the supply of product only.

Cremur’s core services are Plumbing & Heating, and we have been offering these services to our customers for more than 39 years. Specializing in providing, central heating, all plumbing services, as well as stove and fireplace installation. Our long-built reputation gives the added assurance that you are using one of the most respected names in the business.

The knowledge and know-how within our team at Cremur ensures all work is completed in a professional and timely manner. We have built our excellent reputation over the decades we have been trading. This has been achieved by always focusing on the customer and their needs.

Cremur strives to not only provide a high quality, service but also to provide the type of aftercare to all our customers which our competitors find difficult to match.

The dedication to fulfil our customer's needs and wants has always been imperative to the way we operate and we adapt our services in order to achieve this. We work with the intent that once a customer uses Cremur we hope they become a 'Cremur customer for life'. With Cremur you are always in safe hands.

Get inspired! Come and Meet our experts in our NEW showroom on St Marys road in Newcastle West, Limerick Opening October 10th.. Here we can show you what it is all about including a huge selection of working stoves and fireplaces. We look forward to meeting you!

